Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,235,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.