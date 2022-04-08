Payfare (TSE:PAY) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80. Payfare has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Payfare alerts:

In other Payfare news, Director Marco Margiotta purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,095,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,957,250.50.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.