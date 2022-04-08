PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $12,258,000. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in PayPal by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 56,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

PYPL traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. 12,463,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,783,229. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.