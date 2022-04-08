PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chung acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,609,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

