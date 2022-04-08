Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 5.7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 96,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,614,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,601 shares of company stock valued at $44,225 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,716,000 after acquiring an additional 750,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

