Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading Up 1.8%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 907,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 900 ($11.80) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 273,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

