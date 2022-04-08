Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 439,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

