Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 282,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,774,679 shares.The stock last traded at $38.90 and had previously closed at $41.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 165,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,709,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

