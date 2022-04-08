Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($14.80).

PNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.77) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PNN traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,099 ($14.41). The company had a trading volume of 578,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.89. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.14. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 661.73 ($8.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.