PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,297,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

