Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Critical Analysis

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.22% 1.28% Peoples Financial Services 36.36% 10.36% 1.08%

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peoples Financial Services has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Peoples Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.17 $22.52 million $3.40 7.82 Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 2.90 $43.52 million $6.03 8.03

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.