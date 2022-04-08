Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,515,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,881,000 after purchasing an additional 793,624 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,985 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.