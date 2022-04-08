Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE PFGC opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

