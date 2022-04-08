Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performant Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 175,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,053,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,410 and have sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 26,027.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

