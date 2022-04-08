Peter Fante Sells 5,631 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $284,309.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 359,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,698. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

