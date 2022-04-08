PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $26,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $11,233,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 123.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 261,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PetIQ by 206.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 273,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.