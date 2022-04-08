Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €171.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($187.91) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of PFV stock opened at €172.20 ($189.23) on Monday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($248.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €174.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €191.22.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (Get Rating)
