Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €171.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($187.91) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of PFV stock opened at €172.20 ($189.23) on Monday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($248.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €174.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €191.22.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

