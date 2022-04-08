Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $35.87 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

