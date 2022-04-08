Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 1.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $57.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.19. Approximately 167,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,718,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 15,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 131,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.