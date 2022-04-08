Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. 53,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

