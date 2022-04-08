Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $78.39

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.39, but opened at $69.38. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 16,272 shares trading hands.

PLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

