Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Pilbara Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.70 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

