Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $14.75. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 319,745 shares changing hands.

PNGAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.