Ping Identity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.
A number of research firms recently commented on PING. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.
In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.13. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
About Ping Identity (Get Rating)
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.
