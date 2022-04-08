Piper Sandler Comments on Chubb Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $212.58 on Wednesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

