Piper Sandler Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target to $15.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

GHL opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

