Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

ALLY stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $972,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 78.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $168,454,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

