Piper Sandler Weighs in on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

