Piper Sandler Weighs in on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.37 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

