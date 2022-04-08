Piper Sandler Weighs in on PCB Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $315.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.