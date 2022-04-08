Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

