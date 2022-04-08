PlayDapp Hits Market Capitalization of $345.37 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002227 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $345.37 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00036051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00106308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

