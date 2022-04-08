PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) Head-To-Head Survey

Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO – Get Rating) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kallo alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kallo and PLBY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $40.57, indicating a potential upside of 241.22%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Kallo.

Risk and Volatility

Kallo has a beta of 4.71, suggesting that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kallo and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($0.04) -0.39 PLBY Group $246.57 million 2.05 -$77.68 million ($1.92) -6.19

Kallo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kallo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kallo and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kallo N/A N/A -285,752.84% PLBY Group -32.33% -15.12% -6.94%

Summary

Kallo beats PLBY Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kallo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kallo, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery program. Its products include Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training. The Care Platforms comprised of the care facility platforms such as MobileCare and RuralCare, Dialysis care, and brick and mortar hospitals as well as the emergency medical services care both land and air transportation. The Digital Technology product consists of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), eLearning system, eGovernance solutions as well as tele-health solution that supports the global and regional response centers for real time support of medical emergencies. The Education and Training product involves in clinical including clinical informatics, engineering including bio-medical, information and communications technology, and health administration. The company was founded by John Cecil on December 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kallo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kallo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.