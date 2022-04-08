PolkaWar (PWAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $520,121.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.07 or 0.07502502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,735.44 or 1.00219328 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 30,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars.

