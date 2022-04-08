Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.23

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 7416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after buying an additional 1,186,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 494.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after buying an additional 543,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,240,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

