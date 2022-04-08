Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Increased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 494.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after buying an additional 543,221 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $8,667,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

