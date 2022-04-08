PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 377.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

