PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

