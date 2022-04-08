Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.70

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $12.91. Prada shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,136 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRDSY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Get Prada alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.