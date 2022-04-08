Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $146.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRBZF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Premium Brands stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $109.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

