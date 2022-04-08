PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $80.15 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $203,504.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $486,980.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,904 shares of company stock worth $5,516,280. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 90.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

