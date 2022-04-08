Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will report $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $13.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,394. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

