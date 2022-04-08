Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

