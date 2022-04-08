Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $158.86 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.06.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.