Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.94. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

