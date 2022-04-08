Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

