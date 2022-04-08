Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $22,215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $16,757,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

