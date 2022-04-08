PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $34.85

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $31.17. PROS shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 23,687 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

