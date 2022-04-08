ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 481,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,159,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 136.1% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $140,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

