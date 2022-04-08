ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 436,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,259,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,838,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.38. 504,685 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.